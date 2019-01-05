TCF Financial (TCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have outperformed the industry over the past three months. While earnings estimate for fourth-quarter 2018 have remained stable over the past seven days, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Its increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely continue to aid profitability. Also, it has been benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged. Further, its efforts to enhance shareholder value through steady capital deployment activities bode well. However, TCF Financial’s declining fee income might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a headwind.”

TCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.87 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.99.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 1,323,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. TCF Financial has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $365.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,831,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,948,000 after buying an additional 1,954,772 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $11,852,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $11,256,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 424.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 444,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 359,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,903,000 after buying an additional 343,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

