Tc Pipelines (TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TransCanada is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. Its portfolio includes around C$36 billion of accretive growth projects to be placed into service through 2023. Of this, projects worth approximately C$10 billion are expected to come online by early 2019. Moreover, TransCanada's dividend appears to be highly secure, largely due to the stable cash flow that the company's long-term contracts provide. However, extensive delays and cost overruns on various projects are expected to take a toll on TransCanada’s financial strength. Moreover, the massive debt load of the company restricts its financial flexibility and limits growth. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 1,176,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.