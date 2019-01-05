T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) PT Lowered to $98.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,704. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,957,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

