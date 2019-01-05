Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Synlogic posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $2.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $2.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 1,912.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. 60,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,668. The company has a market cap of $178.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.35. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,100,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,182,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

