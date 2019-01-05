Syneos Health (SYNH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syneos Health Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. It includes a Contract Research Organization and Contract Commercial Organization to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Syneos Health Inc., formerly known as INC Research Holdings Inc., is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Syneos Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $150,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $241,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $294,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $327,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.