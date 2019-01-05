Sylvania Platinum (SLP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note released on Friday morning.

LON SLP traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 18 ($0.24). The company had a trading volume of 370,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Sylvania Platinum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.75 ($0.25).

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited invests in mineral exploration and mineral treatment projects in South Africa. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold ores. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, Northern Limb project, and Volspruit project. Sylvania Platinum Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.