Sylvania Platinum (SLP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note released on Friday morning.
LON SLP traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 18 ($0.24). The company had a trading volume of 370,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Sylvania Platinum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.75 ($0.25).
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
Read More: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.