SwftCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $1.07 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.65 or 0.13307262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028489 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

