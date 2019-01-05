SunTrust Banks (STI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm presently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SunTrust has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Also, earnings estimates have been going upward ahead of the company’s fourth quarter 2018 results. Higher interest rates, rise in loan demand, lower tax rates, strong asset quality and initiatives to control costs will continue to support the company’s profitability. The company’s shares have slightly underperformed the industry over the past year. While slowdown in mortgage business and significant exposure to risky loans remain primary concerns, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects robust liquidity position.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE STI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after purchasing an additional 793,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,401,000 after purchasing an additional 793,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 613.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 583,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 501,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,406,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

