Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,067. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 129,932 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,556,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,760,000 after acquiring an additional 227,233 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.