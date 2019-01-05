Sunoco LP (SUN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $47,668.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,509.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of SUN opened at $27.56 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

