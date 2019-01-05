Suncor Energy (SU) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Taking into account Suncor’s operational issues, the investment thesis on the energy explorer is recalibrated to a 'Strong Sell'. The pessimistic outlook on Canada’s biggest energy firm is fueled by the persistent snags at its Syncrude oil sands project, which accounts for more than 15% of Suncor's total output. The unit's poor operating history and frequent unplanned outages have left investors disappointed. Moreover, Suncor Energy’s major focus is on the production of crude from the Alberta oil sands. This is a high-risk strategy considering the extra costs associated with the extraction of oil from the oil sands compared to production from conventional oil wells. Considering these headwinds, Suncor is expected to perform below the industry, which gives investors little reason to hold the stock.”

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, GARP Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.89.

NYSE SU opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,531,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,812,000 after purchasing an additional 730,174 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,005,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 608,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $82,982,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 128,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

