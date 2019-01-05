SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. manufactures metallurgical coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is based in Lisle, Illinois. “

Get SunCoke Energy Partners alerts:

SXCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

SunCoke Energy Partners stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 72,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,800. The company has a market cap of $491.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXCP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.