Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Msci (MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 637 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 837% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

Shares of MSCI opened at $146.60 on Friday. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $131.26 and a fifty-two week high of $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 8,437.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Msci by 113.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

