CropLogic Ltd (ASX:CLI) insider Steven Wakefield purchased 5,333,333 shares of CropLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($56,737.59).

CLI remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,000 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get CropLogic alerts:

WARNING: “Steven Wakefield Acquires 5,333,333 Shares of CropLogic Ltd (CLI) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/steven-wakefield-acquires-5333333-shares-of-croplogic-ltd-cli-stock.html.

About CropLogic

CropLogic Limited provides agronomy services to crop growers in New Zealand and the United States. The company provides infield soil moisture monitoring, infrared aerial imagery, yield prediction, and telemetry services. It also operates a technology platform that enhances crop yield and addresses the issues growers face.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CropLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CropLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.