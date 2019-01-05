Sterling Bancorp (STL) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.14.

STL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,600. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $607,478.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,688,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,144,000 after buying an additional 224,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,590,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,995,000 after buying an additional 849,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,590,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,995,000 after buying an additional 849,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,611,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 909,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,647,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,713,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

