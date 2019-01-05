Stars Group (TSG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TSG. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.65. Stars Group has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.68 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

