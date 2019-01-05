SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $189,874.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $796,173.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,143.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,245 shares of company stock worth $4,053,437. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,104,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,574 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 157,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,135 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.24. 142,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,733. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.