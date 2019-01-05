Spirent Communications (SPMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

