SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 848,194 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 589,731 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,320 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.1688 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 219,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period.

WARNING: “SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/spdr-doubleline-total-return-tactical-etf-totl-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.