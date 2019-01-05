SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 848,194 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 589,731 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,320 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $48.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.1688 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th.
