Southern (SO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “One of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, Southern company has maintained its excellent track record of earnings surprise history, beating estimates in each of the last seven quarters. It dominates the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, Southern Company's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. Sporting a low beta – translating into less volatility – and a reasonable valuation, Southern Company is seen as an attractive investment.”

Get Southern alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,680,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,600. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.07. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.