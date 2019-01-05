Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) Receives GBX 513.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 513.75 ($6.71).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Kris Hagerman sold 66,408 shares of Sophos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total value of £235,748.40 ($308,047.04). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 1,910 shares of Sophos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.80), for a total value of £7,009.70 ($9,159.41).

Shares of LON:SOPH traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 369.60 ($4.83). 726,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. Sophos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258.70 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 675.62 ($8.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

