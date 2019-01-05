Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Share Price

Media headlines about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a news impact score of -1.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MFG stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

