Smith & Nephew (SNN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

