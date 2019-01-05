Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $165.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.93 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $151.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $626.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $628.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $691.48 million, with estimates ranging from $683.40 million to $703.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

SSTK stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 143,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,267. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,522,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 339,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 239,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,608,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 172,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

