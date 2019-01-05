Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Increases By 42.0%

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,821,742 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 2,691,255 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,354,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $99,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $811,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,056 shares of company stock worth $32,589,215. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $114,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 317.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 163.6% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

EW opened at $148.72 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

