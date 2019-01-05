Short Interest in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Drops By 51.1%

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,050 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 2,126,965 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 22,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,275,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,878,000 after buying an additional 91,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 140,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

