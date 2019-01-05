Shilling (SH) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Shilling coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shilling has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Shilling has a total market capitalization of $55,310.00 and $0.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017004 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shilling Profile

Shilling is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 7,095,600 coins. The official website for Shilling is digitalshilling.org . Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling

Buying and Selling Shilling

Shilling can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shilling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shilling should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shilling using one of the exchanges listed above.

