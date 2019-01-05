SendGrid (SEND) versus Blackline (BL) Head-To-Head Analysis

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SendGrid has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackline has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 2 4 0 2.67 Blackline 1 3 2 0 2.17

SendGrid presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Blackline has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Blackline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackline is more favorable than SendGrid.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid -4.03% -0.86% -0.70% Blackline -12.02% -3.58% -2.43%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid $111.89 million 18.22 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -225.16 Blackline $177.03 million 12.53 -$38.06 million ($0.37) -109.70

SendGrid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackline. SendGrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of SendGrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Blackline shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of SendGrid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Blackline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SendGrid beats Blackline on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The company's solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management solution that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinational corporations. BlackLine, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to expand process automation capabilities and finance transformation services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

