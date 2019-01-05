Semux (SEM) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00005372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00035367 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011523 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00001038 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00002527 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 8,972,224 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

