Select Medical (SEM) Trading Up 5.1%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 767,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,040,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 98,576 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,976,448.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,251,571 shares in the company, valued at $145,393,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 9,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,044 shares of company stock worth $2,907,682. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 530,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 76.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

