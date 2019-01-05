Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.13 Million

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $165.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.89 million. Seattle Genetics posted sales of $129.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $645.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $647.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $850.10 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $927.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $1,203,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,849. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,948,000 after buying an additional 1,470,651 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,336,000 after purchasing an additional 113,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 2.04. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply