Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $165.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.89 million. Seattle Genetics posted sales of $129.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $645.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $647.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $850.10 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $927.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $1,203,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,849. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,948,000 after buying an additional 1,470,651 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,336,000 after purchasing an additional 113,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,914,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 2.04. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

