Schaeffler (SHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.36 ($13.21).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €7.60 ($8.84) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.