SB Financial Group (SBFG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.77.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 165.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 112,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

