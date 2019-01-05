Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) versus Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Critical Contrast

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 6 0 3.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.37%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.95%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $246.04 million 4.75 $53.20 million $2.54 12.94 Shore Bancshares $65.55 million 2.91 $11.26 million N/A N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 23.98% 10.48% 1.29% Shore Bancshares 21.52% 9.80% 1.14%

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Shore Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segment's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 42 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Products and Services segments. The Community Banking segment comprises small business services, retail brokerage, trust services, and consumer banking products and services. The Insurance Products and Services segment includes property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long-term care insurance. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

