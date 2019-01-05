Sally Beauty (SBH) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.22.

SBH stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 202,471 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 245,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after buying an additional 3,215,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 73,866 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,075,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,654,000 after buying an additional 2,287,521 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

