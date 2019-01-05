Russian Miner Coin Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (RMC)

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Russian Miner Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $0.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Russian Miner Coin coin can currently be purchased for $675.38 or 0.17998018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Kuna. Over the last seven days, Russian Miner Coin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Russian Miner Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.02261801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00159340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00199364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025939 BTC.

Russian Miner Coin Coin Profile

Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Russian Miner Coin’s official website is rmc.one

Russian Miner Coin Coin Trading

Russian Miner Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Russian Miner Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Russian Miner Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Russian Miner Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Russian Miner Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.