RumbleON (RMBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get RumbleON alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMBL. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RumbleON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMBL opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,834 shares during the last quarter.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.