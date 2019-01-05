Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,980 ($38.94) to GBX 3,130 ($40.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,007.86 ($39.30).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,400 ($31.36). 4,852,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.