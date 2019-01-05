Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (DLG)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.54 ($30.86).

DLG opened at €20.78 ($24.16) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a fifty-two week high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

