Rostelecom OJSC (ROSYY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Rostelecom OJSC stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.91. Rostelecom OJSC has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Long-Distance and International Telecommunications Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

