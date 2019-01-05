Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to post sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $14.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.68 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,178,000 after purchasing an additional 898,614 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 59,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 395,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

