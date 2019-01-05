Rookiecoin (RKC) Price Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rookiecoin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Rookiecoin has a total market capitalization of $237,760.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rookiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rookiecoin has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rookiecoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.02309032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00204012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026080 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026053 BTC.

About Rookiecoin

Rookiecoin’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Rookiecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,203,013 tokens. Rookiecoin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO . The official website for Rookiecoin is rookiecoin.org

Rookiecoin Token Trading

Rookiecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rookiecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rookiecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rookiecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

