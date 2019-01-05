Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co set a $3.00 price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. National Securities cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.13.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 1,200,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $2,232,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 24,500 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,358,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 18,698,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after buying an additional 914,316 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 179,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 284,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 5,101,281 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.