Rick L. Sterling Sells 3,514 Shares of Intrexon Corp (XON) Stock

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $24,843.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,616.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XON stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,416. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Intrexon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intrexon by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 176,105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intrexon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intrexon by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Intrexon by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 474,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intrexon by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,702,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

