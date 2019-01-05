RevolverCoin Price Up 7% Over Last Week (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. RevolverCoin has a market cap of $31,740.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolverCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000139 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

XRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,450,920 coins. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin . The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

