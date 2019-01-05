Reviewing Surface Oncology (SURF) & Qiagen (QGEN)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -5.33% -1.28% Qiagen 6.00% 12.52% 6.14%

This table compares Surface Oncology and Qiagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $6.63 million 21.42 N/A N/A N/A Qiagen $1.42 billion 5.61 $40.39 million $1.27 27.43

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Surface Oncology and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Qiagen 0 5 5 0 2.50

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.85%. Qiagen has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Qiagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiagen beats Surface Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, a cloud-based platform that interprets data from next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based decision support solution; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and select gene-and pathway-specific solutions from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; QIAcube robotic workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; QIAxcel for nucleic acid separation; QIAgility, a benchtop instrument for PCR setup; and ESEQuant instruments that enable optical measurement for point of need molecular testing in physician practices, emergency rooms, remote areas, and other applications. It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop gene expression profiles for immuno-oncology therapies. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

