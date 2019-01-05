Reviewing HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY) & Blucora (BCOR)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

94.5% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HARGREAVES LANS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blucora 0 1 5 0 2.83

Blucora has a consensus target price of $38.05, indicating a potential upside of 43.35%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HARGREAVES LANS/ADR N/A N/A N/A Blucora 13.71% 14.56% 8.69%

Dividends

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Blucora does not pay a dividend. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and Blucora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HARGREAVES LANS/ADR $602.86 million 18.76 $318.29 million $1.34 35.59 Blucora $509.56 million 2.50 $27.03 million $1.22 21.75

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora. Blucora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HARGREAVES LANS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blucora beats HARGREAVES LANS/ADR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including SIPPs, annuities, drawdown, and mix and match pensions; share dealing services, such as overseas share dealing, initial public offerings and share offers, certificated share dealing, and exchange traded funds and exchange traded commodities/currencies; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers personal and business currency services; Junior ISA, SIPP, and investment accounts; and financial advisory services comprising investment management, lump sum investment, pension consolidation, portfolio restructuring, retirement planning, and estate planning services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.