Reviewing Elbit Vision Systems (EVSNF) and Cognex (CGNX)

Elbit Vision Systems (OTCMKTS:EVSNF) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elbit Vision Systems and Cognex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Vision Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognex 1 5 6 0 2.42

Cognex has a consensus target price of $51.46, suggesting a potential upside of 36.54%. Given Cognex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cognex is more favorable than Elbit Vision Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elbit Vision Systems and Cognex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Vision Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cognex $747.95 million 8.68 $177.17 million $1.45 25.99

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Vision Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Vision Systems and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Vision Systems N/A N/A N/A Cognex 18.52% 20.88% 17.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Elbit Vision Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cognex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cognex pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Elbit Vision Systems does not pay a dividend. Cognex pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognex has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Cognex beats Elbit Vision Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Vision Systems

Elbit Vision Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic vision inspection and quality monitoring systems worldwide. The company offers vision inspection systems, such as IQ-TEX for the visual inspection and quality monitoring of woven fabrics; and IQ-TEX Lite for the visual inspection and quality monitoring of knitted, non-woven, tire cord, film, metal, coated, and technical fabrics. Its vision inspection systems also include Broken Filaments Analyzer for the detection of broken filament defects in glass fabric; and On Loom Inspection, an automatic visual quality inspection system that monitors selected fabric types, such as carbon, tire cord, and other technical fabrics while weaving. The company also provides accessories comprising invisible ink or sticker marking units, alarm sets, IR ink for marking, and external connecting devices for marking and measuring, as well as services related to automatic vision inspection and quality monitoring systems. It sells its products through in-house sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Elbit Vision Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Its products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, including DataMan barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits. The company sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

