Resources Connection (RECN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 820,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 383,621 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $13.60.

The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 3.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RECN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $176,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 75.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 69.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 61.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $447.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

