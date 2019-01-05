Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) & Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $90.95 million 4.07 $8.90 million N/A N/A Century Bancorp $129.99 million 3.12 $22.30 million N/A N/A

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and Century Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic First Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.79%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 8.64% 2.71% 0.25% Century Bancorp 18.08% 12.72% 0.72%

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Republic First Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Century Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. As of August 03, 2018, it operated 24 offices located in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

